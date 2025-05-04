Babil Khan, the son of the late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has deactivated his Instagram account, sparking concern among fans and followers. Attempts to access his profile now result in a “User not found” message, and all his previous posts have been wiped out. This move comes shortly after Babil shared a deeply emotional video on Instagram Stories, where he broke down in tears while expressing frustration with the Bollywood industry.

In the now-deleted video, which quickly gained traction on Reddit, Babil appeared visibly upset and criticized several celebrities, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. He alleged that the film industry was deeply flawed and unkind. According to Babil, Bollywood was extremely disrespectful and disingenuous, and he conveyed a strong sense of alienation from his peers.

The video resonated with many online users, who expressed concern about Babil’s mental well-being. Fans pointed out that this wasn’t the first time he had hinted at emotional turmoil. In April 2024, Babil had shared a cryptic message suggesting a longing to reunite with his late father, referring to him as "Baba." That message had read that he sometimes felt like giving up and joining his father.

Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53, was one of India’s most respected and beloved actors. He had been diagnosed in 2018 with a rare condition called neuroendocrine tumour and underwent treatment in the UK before returning to India in 2019. He later died in a Mumbai hospital due to complications related to a colon infection caused by the illness.

In the video, Babil reportedly said that individuals like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even Arijit Singh exemplified what he described as the problems within the industry. He lamented that the industry was broken and unkind.

He also referred to Bollywood as the “most fake” environment he had ever encountered, but acknowledged that there were still a few individuals who genuinely wanted to improve it. Babil shared that he had much more to offer as an artist and wished to show the audience the depth of his capabilities.

As of now, Babil has not made any public statements explaining the video or his decision to step away from Instagram. The original Reddit poster claimed that the video was removed from Instagram shortly after it was uploaded.