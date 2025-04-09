user
user icon

Babil Khan SPOTTED promoting 'Logout' in chic style, fans await thriller [PHOTOS]

Babil Khan, promoting his upcoming thriller Logout, impressed fans with his stylish look and insights into his role, building excitement for the film's release.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has already made a mark with performances in Qala and The Railway Men. He is now ready to captivate audiences with his mystery thriller Logout, where he plays a social media influencer caught in a dangerous chase.

 

article_image2

Gripping Trailer Released

Recently, ZEE5 shared an intense trailer of Babil Khan’s upcoming film Logout. The trailer introduces Pratyush, a social media influencer, whose life spirals when one of his followers steals his phone and takes control of his life.

 


article_image3

Babil Spotted for Promotion

Babil Khan was recently spotted promoting his upcoming film Logout. He appeared excited about his role and shared insights about his character and the thrilling plot of the movie, sparking increased interest among his fans.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hina Khan's red gown with deep neck turns heads online

 

 

article_image4

Stylish Look at the Event

For the promotional event, Babil Khan wore a blue floral print pant-shirt cord, paired with stylish blue glasses. His chic, casual yet sophisticated look captured attention, reflecting his growing sense of style and maturity as an actor.

 

article_image5

Confident and Charming Appearance

Babil Khan exuded confidence at the promotional event, engaging with fans and the media. His fashionable outfit and warm personality added to the excitement surrounding Logout, making him the center of attention at the promotional event.

ALSO READ: Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here ATG

Atlee accused of copying film poster from 'Dune'? Check here

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film NTI

Kannappa: Prabhu Deva, Vishnu Manchu meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to promote film

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

Id rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' ATG

'I'd rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Recent Stories

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations NTI

RJ Mahvash shares heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating speculations

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors dmn

Vinicius Jr to Lautaro Martinez: Latest summer transfer rumors

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions ddr

RBI monetary policy 2025: Key takeaways as repo rate cut again amid global tariff tensions

2 day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025 2026 says finance ministry gcw

2-day weekend for bank employees unlikely in 2025–26, says Finance Ministry

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know MEG

9 Amazing health benefits of Betel Leaf you must know

Recent Videos

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Sachin Tendulkar’s Wild Day Out: Feeds Elephants, Enjoys Safari at Kaziranga | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Prabhu Deva Meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow: Discusses Exciting Upcoming Film

Video Icon
Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Video Icon
'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon