Babil Khan SPOTTED promoting 'Logout' in chic style, fans await thriller [PHOTOS]

Babil Khan, promoting his upcoming thriller Logout, impressed fans with his stylish look and insights into his role, building excitement for the film's release.



Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has already made a mark with performances in Qala and The Railway Men. He is now ready to captivate audiences with his mystery thriller Logout, where he plays a social media influencer caught in a dangerous chase.

Gripping Trailer Released Recently, ZEE5 shared an intense trailer of Babil Khan’s upcoming film Logout. The trailer introduces Pratyush, a social media influencer, whose life spirals when one of his followers steals his phone and takes control of his life.

Babil Spotted for Promotion Babil Khan was recently spotted promoting his upcoming film Logout. He appeared excited about his role and shared insights about his character and the thrilling plot of the movie, sparking increased interest among his fans. ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hina Khan's red gown with deep neck turns heads online

Stylish Look at the Event For the promotional event, Babil Khan wore a blue floral print pant-shirt cord, paired with stylish blue glasses. His chic, casual yet sophisticated look captured attention, reflecting his growing sense of style and maturity as an actor.

Confident and Charming Appearance Babil Khan exuded confidence at the promotional event, engaging with fans and the media. His fashionable outfit and warm personality added to the excitement surrounding Logout, making him the center of attention at the promotional event. ALSO READ: Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

