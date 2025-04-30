Babil Khan shares childhood photo, pens heartfelt poem for dad Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary: "I miss you… we'll laugh again."

Remembering Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary, his son and actor Babil took a stroll down memory lane and shared his childhood picture with his "abba".

In the image, little Babil can be seen leaning on Irrfan's father.

Babil also penned a heartfelt poem in memory of his beloved father.

"With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I'll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we'll laugh, just like we used to.

I miss you," he shared.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry.The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.