As 'Baazigar' completed 32 years, Kajol took to Instagram to share a poster of the iconic 1993 film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She called the journey a chapter she'll 'always cherish.' The film was a blockbuster hit directed by Abbas-Mustan.

It's been 32 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film 'Baazigar' hit theatres, a movie that still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. On Wednesday, Kajol took to her Instagram account and share a poster from the 1993 hit film along with a caption that read, "32 years of #Baazigar, a story, a chapter, a journey I'll always cherish." Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ84BN6gqoy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A Landmark Film for SRK and Kajol

Released on November 12, 1993, 'Baazigar' featured Shah Rukh Khan as an anti-hero and marked one of Kajol's earliest successes. The film became a blockbuster and established both stars as leading names in Bollywood.

An Enduring Legacy

Directed by the popular duo Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar is still remembered for its gripping story, hit music, and powerful dialogues. One of Shah Rukh Khan's lines from the movie, "Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai", is still etched in the minds of his fans.

The film's music, composed by Anu Malik, also became a chartbuster, adding to its popularity. Baazigar was re-released in theatres in March last year. (ANI)