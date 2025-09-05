Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Saurav Sachdeva, hit theaters on September 5th. Here's a review before you watch.

What's the story of 'Baaghi 4'?

Baaghi 4 begins with Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), a defense sea force officer, surviving a train wreck but suffering mental instability. He sees visions of Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), feeling connected. His family, including brother Jeetu (Shreyas Talpade), insists Alisha never existed. The mystery deepens. Is Alisha real or a figment of Ronnie's imagination? Villains Chaco (Sanjay Dutt) and Paulo (Saurav Sachdeva) add to the suspense. Watch the film to find out.

How's the acting in 'Baaghi 4'?

Tiger Shroff excels in action and emotion. His acting is powerful. Harnaaz Sandhu blends innocence and action impressively for a debut. Sanjay Dutt is a menacing villain. Shreyas Talpade balances humor and emotional depth. The film is a potent mix of suspense, action, and emotion. Tiger's presence and Harnaaz's performance make it special. Overall, it's entertaining, earning a 3.5 out of 5.