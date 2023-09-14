Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Wife Tahira Kashyap showers him with kisses; uploads adorable note for him

To celebrate her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's 39th birthday, Tahira Kashyap uploaded some romantic photos of the two of them. Check out the cute note she wrote as well!

Ayushmann Khurrana, who played Ayush in Dream Girl 2, has aged a year. Wishes from his admirers on social media have been coming in as he celebrates his 39th birthday today. Not just his followers, but even his film industry buddies Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and others posted well wishes for the actor on social media. Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap posted some cute photos with him and wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to make his birthday even more special.

Tahira and Ayushmann exchanged a number of photos on Thursday. They both appear gorgeous while posing affectionately together in ethnic attire. Tahira may be seen kissing her husband affectionately as he smiles brightly. Tahira is dressed in a multicoloured striped saree, while Ayushmann looks sharp in a black kurta-pyjama. Tahira wrote that Ayyushmann is the only one for whom she can dance until four in the morning in the description of her photo of her "soulmate," expressing her love for him. She claimed that there was no one like him, referring to herself as his "lover girl"!

She captioned it: "Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you!Yours truly lover girl," "Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul," he responded. "Couple Goals and best party hosts," wrote Neeti Mohan. Divya Dutta commented, "Adorable."

Ayushmann's most recent acting appearance was in Raaj Shaandilya's comedy-drama Dream Girl 2. Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa were also included in the movie.

