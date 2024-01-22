Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Ram Aayenge' song in AI-generated voice of Lata Mangeshkar surfaces online

    Late singer Lata Mangeshkar is known for contributing highly to the Indian music industry in her eight-year career. Songs like Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan and more remember her.
     

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 7:33 AM IST

    Late vocalist Lata Mangeshkar had a huge impact on the Indian music industry, leaving a vacuum in her fans' hearts. Even now, music fans desire to hear her sweet voice. As a result, when an artificial intelligence-generated voice of India's Nightingale singing the hymn Ram Aayenge appeared online, netizens became emotional.

    Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary singer, is recognised for her soothing voice and gentle personality. Even after two years after her tragic death, the country remembers her and wishes to hear anything in her voice. Recently, a person published an audio clip on X (previously Twitter) in which the voice singing Ram Aayenge was pitched as Lata Mangeshkar's. According to the user's claims, it was made with AI technologies.  Sharing the post, he penned, “The most appropriate use of AI so far.”

    Check it out:

    After hearing the song, numerous music and Lata ji fans flooded the comments section with their feelings. One user wrote, “I have no clue why this brought tears to my eyes. Lata ji (red heart emojis,” while another commented, “Damn!! My eyes are full of tears and my mind is in complete peace after listening to this song in Lata Ji's voice. Thanks for sharing and thanks to the person who made this. Lata ji aapki aawaz hamesha amar rahegi.”

    A third user penned, “The great Lata Mangeshkarji, the nightingale of India, truly immortalized,” while a fourth opined, “Awesome!!! The song gave me goosebumps. Jay Siya Ram.” The next one shared, “It literally gives goosebumps.”


    Lata Mangeshkar’s work front and evergreen songs
    The Indian playback singer and occasional music composer has contributed highly to the music industry in her eight-decade career. The Queen of Melody has also recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages apart from a few foreign languages. Some of her evergreen songs are Lag Jaa Gale, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin, Tere Liye from the album Veer-Zaara and many more.

