Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Meets Guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya-see pictures

    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut meets Guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Many Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, are anticipated to grace the occasion.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrities and political leaders have begun to arrive in Ayodhya before the Ram Mandir's inauguration event. The big temple's consecration ceremony, which will include the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Renowned individuals from Bollywood and the sports world have been invited to attend the event. Numerous A-list celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, are anticipated to attend the event. Kangana Ranaut had already visited Ayodhya and participated in a special havan.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She turned to her X account and published several images, including one where she met her teacher, Rambhadarcharya. The actress is dressed in a crimson Banarasi saree with heavy gold jewellery. She has chosen minimum makeup.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rajinikanth was also sighted at the airport as he departs for the inauguration event. Kangana recently stated that she cannot articulate how happy she is and must have done something right in her previous life to see this day.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “आओ मेरे राम । आज परमपूजनीय श्री रामभद्राचार्य जी से भेंट हुई, उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। उनके द्वारा आयोजित शास्त्रवत् सामूहिक हनुमान जी यज्ञ में भाग लिया। अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम के स्वागत में सब राममयी हैं। कल अयोध्या के राजा लम्बे वनवास के बाद अपने घर आ रहे हैं । आओ मेरे राम, आओ मेरे राम.” Read her caption.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kangana said, “Hum zaahir nahi kar sakte humari bhawna. Aur main toh bohot Ram bhakt rahi hoon. Main toh Sri Ram ki bhakt rahi hoon, Ramayan ki bhakt rahi hoon, unki kathao ki bhakt rahi hoon. Aur humari khushi ki koi seema nahi hai, humari koi pichle janmo ke acche karm honge jo hume yeh din dekhne ko mil raha hai (I cannot express my feelings. I have been an ardent follower of Lord Ram, the Ramayana and his tales. There is no limit to my excitement. I must have done some good deeds in my past life that I’m able to witness this day).”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, the actress used Instagram to share a story about the invitation. In the narrative, an invitation was shown with the song 'Mangal Bhawan' playing in the backdrop. She also expressed appreciation by adding an emoji to the article. The invitation included several pages detailing the history of the Ram Temple and how it was built.

