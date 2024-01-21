Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 2.66 crore ahead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

    'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: The creators of 'HanuMan' gave Rs 2.66 crore to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The film has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 2.66 crore ahead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    Before the major 'Pran Pratishtha celebrated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' creators contributed Rs 2.66 crore for the inauguration. They left an official message on X. Previously, director Prasanth Varma informed IndiaToday.in that the 'HanuMan' crew had already contributed Rs 14 lakh from their first day's collecting. 

    The creators of 'HanuMan' announced on X that they had contributed a huge Rs 2.66 crore to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The note can be read, "Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of 2,66,41,055 You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching #HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience. 5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment. Nizam Release by Mythri! (sic)."

    Also Read: Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut Meets Guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya-see pictures

    Here is the statement as shared by Mythri Movie Makers:

    At 'HanuMan' pre-release event in Hyderabad on January 7, chief guest Megastar Chiranjeevi addressed the gathering and said, "'HanuMan' team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate Rs 5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of 'HanuMan' for taking a noble decision."

    Also Read: Photos: Khushbu Sundar's mother-in-law meets PM Narendra Modi; fulfils her dream

    Later, director Prasanth Varma spoke about it in an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in. He mentioned, “Our producer is a very religious person. Also as a community, we the Telugu people, or you can say South Indians, are very devoted and in a way, superstitious. So, we think if what we have asked for happens, then we have to go ahead and fulfil something.”

    He continued, “So when our producer heard of Ram Mandir being made, irrespective of whether the film will be a big hit and make money or not, he decided to donate five rupees out of every ticket being sold for the film to the Ram Mandir. He told this to Chiru sir (Chiranjeevi), who announced it on stage. So, from the first day collection itself, we have donated around Rs 14 lakh to the temple. And touch wood, the way the film is picking up, it might be a couple of crores that we donate to Ram Mandir.”

    'HanuMan' is witnessing a dream run in theatres and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Photos Salman Khan at Joy Wards: Tiger star poses with Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins RBA

    Photos: Salman Khan at Joy Wards: Tiger star poses with Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins

    Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video) RBA

    'Article 370' Teaser: Yami Gautam turns Intelligence Officer to fight terrorism in Kashmir (Video)

    Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta gets emotional on brother 38th birth anniversary shares video RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta gets emotional on his birth anniversary; shares video

    Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra criticises Ankita Lokhande

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai anr

    Actress Shakeela assaulted by adopted daughter in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Self styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited' AJR

    Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

    Wed in India Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    'Wed in India... Shaadi Hindustan Main Karo...' PM Modi's idea to retain wealth within country

    Ram Mandir: List of celebrities spotted leaving for Ayodhya RBA

    Ram Mandir: List of celebrities spotted leaving for Ayodhya

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri

    Ramayan trail unravels in PM Modi's South India visit anr

    Ramayan trail unravels in PM Modi's South India visit

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon