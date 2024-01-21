Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 2.66 crore ahead 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: The creators of 'HanuMan' gave Rs 2.66 crore to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The film has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Before the major 'Pran Pratishtha celebrated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' creators contributed Rs 2.66 crore for the inauguration. They left an official message on X. Previously, director Prasanth Varma informed IndiaToday.in that the 'HanuMan' crew had already contributed Rs 14 lakh from their first day's collecting.

The creators of 'HanuMan' announced on X that they had contributed a huge Rs 2.66 crore to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The note can be read, "Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of 2,66,41,055 You can also be a part of this wonderful initiative by watching #HanuMan & immersing yourself in the divine experience. 5 from your ticket spent will go to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir The Mythri Distribution team is honoured to have been a part of this historic moment. Nizam Release by Mythri! (sic)."

Here is the statement as shared by Mythri Movie Makers:

At 'HanuMan' pre-release event in Hyderabad on January 7, chief guest Megastar Chiranjeevi addressed the gathering and said, "'HanuMan' team has a key announcement to make on the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. They have decided to donate Rs 5 from each ticket of their film for the construction of Ram Mandir. I am announcing the news on behalf of the team. My heartfelt congratulations to the team of 'HanuMan' for taking a noble decision."

Later, director Prasanth Varma spoke about it in an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in. He mentioned, “Our producer is a very religious person. Also as a community, we the Telugu people, or you can say South Indians, are very devoted and in a way, superstitious. So, we think if what we have asked for happens, then we have to go ahead and fulfil something.”

He continued, “So when our producer heard of Ram Mandir being made, irrespective of whether the film will be a big hit and make money or not, he decided to donate five rupees out of every ticket being sold for the film to the Ram Mandir. He told this to Chiru sir (Chiranjeevi), who announced it on stage. So, from the first day collection itself, we have donated around Rs 14 lakh to the temple. And touch wood, the way the film is picking up, it might be a couple of crores that we donate to Ram Mandir.”

'HanuMan' is witnessing a dream run in theatres and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.