    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Jr. NTR may skip the grand event due to THIS reason; read details

    RRR star Jr NTR was invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ram Temple, Ayodhya; however, the actor will not be able to attend it. Many prominent personalities, from the cricket world to Indian actors, will participate in this mega event.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    The invitation to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is being issued to everyone nationwide. RRR star Jr NTR was also invited to this spectacular occasion, but he cannot attend. The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be dedicated on January 22. This massive event will feature several well-known figures, ranging from cricketers to Indian actresses.

    Until date, numerous celebrities have been invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. RRR star Jr NTR was also invited to this spectacular occasion, but he cannot attend. According to Pinkvilla, the actor is now shooting his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, hence he would be unable to participate in the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha celebration. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Devara Part 1 will be released on this day.
    The Devara: Part 1 team is adhering to its April 5, 2024 release schedule. With barely three months till release, it appears like Jr NTR and the crew do not want to waste any time. This will also be Janhvi Kapoor's Kannada debut, as she prepares to romance Jr. NTR for the first time in the action thriller Devara: Part 1. Koratala Siva wrote and directed the film.

    These celebrities from the South industry accepted the invitation
    Several South Indian film industry actors have also received invitations to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha function. Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Rishabh Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Yash, Dhanush, and Mohanlal have all received invitations in recent days. 

    Several Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacky Shroff, and Tiger Shroff, have also received this invitation.

