    Photos: Khushbu Sundar's mother-in-law meets PM Narendra Modi; fulfils her dream

    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Actor and BJP politician Khushbu Sundar realised her mother-in-law's long-held desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She uploaded many images from their meeting.
     

    article_image1

    Khushbu Sundar, an actor, BJP politician, and National Commission for Women (NCW) member, achieved her mother-in-law's goal of meeting PM Narendra Modi. She shared many images from their meeting and penned a lengthy text complimenting PM Modi.
     

    article_image2

    Khushbu Sundar fulfilled her mother-in-law's dream to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    article_image3

    She wrote on X, "No amount of words would suffice to thank our H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for giving so much happiness and joy to my ma-in-law, Smt #DeivanaiChidambaramPillai , who at 92 is a huge Modi follower and a fan. It was a moment of super excitement for her as it was her dream to meet him atleast once (sic)."
     

    article_image4

    She continued, "Our PM, who is the most popular, loved and admired leader in the world, with absolute no such air whatsoever, welcomed her with so much of warmth and respect. His words filled with love and affection were like a son speaking to his mother. No wonder he is adored by all, young and old, and he is blessed and the truly chosen one by God (sic)."
     

    article_image5

    And concluded, "Sir, moments spent in your esteemed presence will be cherished forever. I see a childlike twinkle of joy in the eyes of my ma in law and nothing more matters to me but to see her happy at this age. Will always be indebted to you Pradhan Mantri ji. Kodi pranaams to you Shri @narendramodi ji (sic)."

    article_image6

    Khushbu Sundar is well-known for her roles in several South films. She has been a leading lady in several films and continues to perform. 

    article_image7

    Khushbu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and campaigned for women's rights after being appointed to the National Commission for Women.

