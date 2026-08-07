The film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, has a huge star cast including Madhavan, Tushara Vijayan, Priyamani, Jayaram, and Sathyaraj. It kicks off with a debate on whether G.D. Naidu's name should be in school textbooks. The story then flashes back to Coimbatore, where a young Naidu works in a hotel. He buys a motorcycle from an Englishman, teaches himself its mechanics, and starts his journey as an inventor. The film shows his rise as an entrepreneur, creating the U.M.S. bus service by merging several companies. But the same Englishman returns as a tax officer, creating hurdles for him. The movie powerfully shows his struggles with tax cases, social opposition, and the impact of the World War, which almost led to his assets being auctioned off.