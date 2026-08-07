PM Narendra Modi celebrated National Handloom Day, honouring weavers and artisans. He called the sector a pillar of rural empowerment and Atmanirbhar Bharat, encouraging citizens to promote handloom products on social media using #NationalHandloomDay.

PM Modi's Tribute on National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Handloom Day on Friday by celebrating India's rich handloom heritage and reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting the country's weavers and artisans, describing the sector as a key pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister paid tribute to generations of artisans who have preserved India's traditional craftsmanship while encouraging citizens to promote the sector through social media. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote in a post on his official X handle.

PM Modi also invited people to share their favourite handloom products and the trending "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay, saying the initiative would help raise awareness and encourage communities associated with the traditional textile sector. "Do share your favourite handloom products and GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay, which will encourage those associated with the sector," he added.

Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India’s rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2026

Ministry of Textiles to Host Celebrations

The Ministry of Textiles will celebrate the 12th National Handloom Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi to showcase India's handloom heritage and recognise the contribution of the handloom weaving community to the country's cultural and economic development.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the celebrations as the Chief Guest. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Secretary (Textiles) Neelam Shami Rao and Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Dr M Beena will also be present on the occasion.

The press release furhter stated that the event will be attended by Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and National Handloom Awardees along with their family members, handloom weavers from across the country, members of the Awards Selection Committee, eminent personalities associated with the handloom sector, senior government officials, media representatives and other distinguished guests.

A major highlight of the celebrations will be the presentation of the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and the National Handloom Awards for 2025. A total of 22 awards, including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 19 National Handloom Awards, will be conferred on handloom weavers for their craftsmanship, innovation and contribution to preserving India's handloom traditions.

The occasion will also witness the release of four commemorative postage stamps celebrating India's diverse handloom weaving traditions.Two publications--"Earth. Root. Thread - Aal Dyed Handloom Textiles of Central India" and the Handloom Awards Book 2025--will also be unveiled during the function.

Exhibitions and Live Demonstrations

An exhibition featuring award-winning handloom products will be organised on the sidelines of the celebrations. Visitors will also be able to witness live demonstrations of traditional Kani weaving and Wall Hanging weaving.

In addition to the main function on August 7, 2026, other significant events planned around the National Handloom Day include exhibitions, conclaves (designer, IIHT), etc.

A Pillar of India's Economy and Sustainability

According to the Ministry, India's handloom sector supports the livelihoods of more than 35 lakh people, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the workforce. The sector remains a custodian of India's rich textile traditions and an important contributor to environmentally sustainable production practices.

Significance of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, which gave renewed impetus to indigenous industries and India's handloom sector. The observance recognises the enduring contribution of handloom weavers to the country's cultural heritage and socio-economic development.

Since its inception in 2015, National Handloom Day has served as an occasion to celebrate the artistry, skill and dedication of India's handloom weavers while reaffirming the Government's commitment to the preservation, promotion and sustainable development of the handloom sector. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Handloom Day in Chennai in 2015. More than a celebration of India's rich handloom tradition, the day honours the skilled artisans who have preserved the country's cultural heritage through generations.

Gujarat's Thriving Handloom Sector

According to Gujarat CMO, "Gujarat stands as one of India's leading centres of handloom craftsmanship, where weaving is deeply rooted in the state's culture, craftsmanship and livelihoods."

Gujarat's traditional handlooms, including Patola and Kutch weaves, have gained recognition across the USA, Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East, with growing acceptance among international designers and renowned personalities.

With government support, modern design and effective marketing, the sector today supports over 12,000 weavers and artisans and has generated business exceeding Rs 51.07 crore, strengthening both Gujarat's cultural legacy and its economic potential. (ANI)