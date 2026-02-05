The trailer of Assi has grabbed attention for its hard-hitting take on sexual violence, featuring Taapsee Pannu in a powerful courtroom role alongside Kani Kusruti and a strong ensemble cast.

The trailer of Assi has sparked intense discussions online for its bold and unsettling take on the rising cases of sexual violence in the country. The film doesn’t soften its message, instead confronting viewers with stark realities through gripping courtroom sequences and emotionally charged moments.

With its serious tone and hard-hitting dialogues, Assi positions itself as a socially relevant drama that aims to question silence, power, and justice.

Taapsee Pannu Takes Center Stage

Taapsee Pannu leads the narrative with a performance that already feels powerful from the trailer alone. Sharing the preview on Instagram, the actress quoted author Uday Prakash, hinting at the film’s deeper philosophical undertones about silence and moral responsibility.

Audiences were quick to react, with many praising Taapsee’s commanding presence in courtroom scenes. One netizen commented, “Taapsee in courtroom dramas is always convincing,” while others called the trailer “disturbing but necessary.” Strong Supporting Cast Elevates the Film Backing Taapsee is an impressive ensemble cast that adds weight to the story. The film also stars Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, and Kani Kusruti. Known for their nuanced performances, the cast promises depth and authenticity throughout the film.

Who Is Kani Kusruti?

Kani Kusruti hails from Cheruvakkal, a small village in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. At 40, she has spent nearly two decades working across Indian cinema and is especially known for her impactful roles in Malayalam films. Celebrated for choosing unconventional characters, Kani’s role in Assi has already caught attention following the trailer.

Release Date and Box Office Competition

Assi is slated to hit theatres on February 20, 2026. The film will face box office competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed Do Deewane Seher Mein, which is releasing on the same day. Despite the clash, Assi’s intense subject and strong performances could help it stand out.