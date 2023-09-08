Asha Bhosle birthday: When late singer Lata Mangeshkar gave heartfelt reply on her younger sister's antics

Asha Bhosle and her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar, were very close since childhood. Today, on Asha Tai's birthday, we go down memory lane and look at the relationship of the legendary sisters. In an old interview, Late Lata Mangeshkar opened up on how her younger sister Asha Bhosle troubled her but she forgives her always.

Our country has given birth to several brilliant and gifted singers who made us proud on various national and international platforms. One among them is the renowned Asha Bhosle. With her singing career spanning seven decades, the gem of Indian playback singing is still ruling the industry with her melodious voice. Today (September 8), on the occasion of her birthday, we go down memory lane and look at her relationship with her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle is the younger sister of the late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. They have always shared a lovable and cordial relationship with each other and were spending quality time together. The sisters also sometimes performed together at events and shared a lovely bond with each other.

Once, the legendary sisters were on stage for an event when they spoke about their relationship. It was then that Lata Mangeshkar shared how Asha Bhosle troubles her sometimes. She had said, “Asha meri behen hain, mujhse chaar saal choti hain aur hamesha mujhe tang kiya hain. Par main hamesha maaf karti hoon isko. Maaf toh karna hi padta hain. (Asha is my sister. She is four years younger than me. She has always troubled me. I always forgive her. I have to forgive.)"

On hearing this, Asha Bhosle responded, "Karna hi padega maaf toh. Maa maaf karti hain aur kaun karta hain maaf. (You have to forgive me. A mother always forgives.)"

The sisters took over the singing industry by storm. Asha Bhosle is known for her versatile singing. She is known for singing over twelve thousand songs in her career. Apart from Hindi, she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

