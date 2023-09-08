Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asha Bhosle birthday: When late singer Lata Mangeshkar gave heartfelt reply on her younger sister's antics

    Asha Bhosle and her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar, were very close since childhood. Today, on Asha Tai's birthday, we go down memory lane and look at the relationship of the legendary sisters. In an old interview, Late Lata Mangeshkar opened up on how her younger sister Asha Bhosle troubled her but she forgives her always.

    Asha Bhosle birthday: When late singer Lata Mangeshkar gave heartfelt reply on her younger sister's antics vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Our country has given birth to several brilliant and gifted singers who made us proud on various national and international platforms. One among them is the renowned Asha Bhosle. With her singing career spanning seven decades, the gem of Indian playback singing is still ruling the industry with her melodious voice. Today (September 8), on the occasion of her birthday, we go down memory lane and look at her relationship with her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    ALSO READ: 'Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details

    Asha Bhosle is the younger sister of the late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. They have always shared a lovable and cordial relationship with each other and were spending quality time together. The sisters also sometimes performed together at events and shared a lovely bond with each other.

    Once, the legendary sisters were on stage for an event when they spoke about their relationship. It was then that Lata Mangeshkar shared how Asha Bhosle troubles her sometimes. She had said, “Asha meri behen hain, mujhse chaar saal choti hain aur hamesha mujhe tang kiya hain. Par main hamesha maaf karti hoon isko. Maaf toh karna hi padta hain. (Asha is my sister. She is four years younger than me. She has always troubled me. I always forgive her. I have to forgive.)"

    On hearing this, Asha Bhosle responded, "Karna hi padega maaf toh. Maa maaf karti hain aur kaun karta hain maaf. (You have to forgive me. A mother always forgives.)"

    The sisters took over the singing industry by storm. Asha Bhosle is known for her versatile singing. She is known for singing over twelve thousand songs in her career. Apart from Hindi, she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leader opens up about his FIRST meeting with actress; read detail

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer to unveil epic true story of valour, courage ATG

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer to unveil epic true story of valour, courage

    Jawan Is Shah Rukh Khan's movie copied from Sathyaraj's Tamil film? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan's movie copied from Sathyaraj's Tamil film? Read THIS

    Entertainment Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' osf

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan'

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans rkn

    'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans

    Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details RBA

    'Ask Questions Before Voting...': Shah Rukh Khan's powerful dialogue from Jawan goes VIRAL; check details

    Recent Stories

    Chandy Oommen expecting a historic win in Puthupally, LDF loses their historic seat in Ayarkunnam rkn

    Chandy Oommen expecting a historic win in Puthupally, LDF loses their historic seat in Ayarkunnam

    Football Lionel Messi's sensational free-kick powers Argentina to victory in World Cup qualifiers (Watch) osf

    Lionel Messi's sensational free-kick powers Argentina to victory in World Cup qualifiers (Watch)

    Google Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel Watch 2 teased Here is what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel Watch 2 teased; Here's what you can expect

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer to unveil epic true story of valour, courage ATG

    Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar starrer to unveil epic true story of valour, courage

    Dosa Idli to Chole Bhature: 7 special breakfast for Saturday morning RBA EAI

    Dosa-Idli to Chole Bhature: 7 special breakfast for Saturday morning

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon