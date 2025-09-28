Aryan Khan updated his Instagram with his own photo after years, marking a confident comeback post-OTT debut series success. Fans praise his growth and dedication in carving his own path.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making waves since his debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered. Known for its witty take on the film industry and star-studded cameos, the series has won praise from critics and audiences alike. Recently, fans noticed something new: Aryan updated his Instagram profile picture, this time with a clear photo of his face instead of the usual black or blank image.

A Symbolic Return to the Spotlight

The change did not go unnoticed on Reddit, where users shared thoughts on Aryan’s journey. One fan commented on how Aryan had removed his profile picture back in 2021 following the difficult period after his release from custody, leaving it blank for a long time. Now, after the success of his OTT debut, he has returned with his photo, signaling a fresh start. This update reflects Aryan’s determination to move past challenges and reclaim his place in the public eye.

Fans Praise Aryan’s Dedication and Growth

Fans have praised Aryan’s work ethic and hunger to succeed. Unlike many star kids who coast on their family name, Aryan is actively learning and improving with each step. As one Reddit user put it, “What sets Aryan apart is the hunger inside him, the drive to push harder, do better, and never take anything for granted.” Many hope this momentum leads to more public appearances and interviews, allowing Aryan to showcase his talent beyond social media.

The B**ds of Bollywood Review: A Bold Debut

The series itself has been well received, with News18 Showsha giving it 3.5 stars. The review highlights the show’s raw, ambitious nature, “messy, daring, much like the industry it skewers.” Aryan’s debut is seen as a bold step, showing his willingness to both critique and celebrate Bollywood’s complexities. The show is described as entertaining, provocative, and a vivid reminder of why Bollywood remains an irresistible spectacle.