Aryan Khan drug case: NCB’s witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Prabhakar Sail, who was the panch witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during the Cordelia Cruise ship drugs case died due to heart attack on Friday. According to his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he passed away around 4 pm due to a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur where he took his last breath.

As per reports, Prabhakar Sail’s body will be taken to his residence in Andheri at 11 am today. Prabhakar Sail’s lawyer reportedly said that a few days back the Delhi Special Investigation Team (SIT) team had visited Mumbai and recorded Sail’s statement.

For those unversed, Prabhakar was questioned in the drugs case also involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He lodged allegations of corruption against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede, the zonal officer in charge of the case.

Prabhakar Sail was NCB’s ‘independent witness’, who claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday (March 31) granted a 60-days extension to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case in which Aryan Khan and others are accused.

The SIT probing the case had sought 90 days of extension in filing a charge sheet. Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court had relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs on cruise case, from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week.

Last year, NCB had arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha and 15 others after a raid on Cordelia cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

The NCB had claimed that Aryan and his friends were found with incriminating chats and had links with the international drugs mafia. However, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the accused citing insufficient bail.