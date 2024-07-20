Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik s*x video: Payal Malik finally reacts to VIRAL clip, calls it FAKE and edited

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik reacted to Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's viral sex video. The video leaked on social media, and fans alleged that Armaan and Kritika indulged in a sexual act under a blanket inside the Bigg Boss house.

Payal Malik, a YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 competitor, has responded to her husband, Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik's viral video in which they are believed to be intimate under a blanket. Payal said the footage was 'edited' and attacked those who shared it, alleging Armaan and Kritika had sex inside the Bigg Boss house. For those who are unaware, Armaan and Kritika stirred outrage when they were spotted making amorous under the blankets after the home lights were off.

While Armaan's hand gestures were plainly apparent, Kritika was observed glancing at him, and the two smiled. After this video went viral, another video appeared, with netizens claiming that the pair performed a sexual act under a blanket.

The video was first released by an account named 'Khabri', which provides daily updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Several individuals also stated that the personal encounter occurred late at night, while most of the housemates were sleeping.

Payal reacted to the footage on her recent vlog, "Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."

While sharing the video on X, a user had written, "I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show," a user wrote on X.

"Ye kaisa family show hai Bigg Boss," another user wrote.

Another post read, "Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT ❌ Ashleel Show."

The creators have yet to respond to the viral video.

For the ignorant, Armaan attended the concert with his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal was ousted in the first few weeks of the competition. Armaan, Payal, and Kritika frequently make news of polygamy.

