Bad Newz box office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film earns Rs 8.5 crore

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's romantic comedy Bad Newz is popular. According to Sacnilk, the Anand Tiwari-directed picture earned Rs 8.5 crore on its first day.
Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra produced Bad Newz.
The film held 22.83 per cent Hindi occupancy, with night shows having the most attendance. Saturday and Sunday should see 'Bad Newz' pick up and earn a solid weekend haul.
'Bad Newz' has no box office competition. Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' has variable footfall, while Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' is closing within a week.
The film is Vicky's biggest opening. His previous best opening was Rs 8.20 crore on its first day and Rs 245.36 crore over its theatrical run with the 2019 military thriller 'Uri'.
His latest theatrical release, 'Sam Bahadur' (2023), grossed Rs 5.75 crore.
'The Great Indian Family' (2023) made Rs 1 crore on its debut Friday, while 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' made Rs 5.49 crore on its release day.
The video addresses heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare condition in which a woman conceives twins with separate biological dads.