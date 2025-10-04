Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for his sister Anshula Kapoor following her engagement to Rohan Thakkar, expressing pride, love, and a touch of bittersweet emotion. His note also honored the memory of their late mother.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently poured his heart into a post for his sister, Anshula Kapoor, after her engagement to long-time partner Rohan Thakkar. The intimate engagement ceremony took place on October 2, 2025, at the family home in Mumbai, with traditional rites.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula

In his post, Arjun unfortunately expressed that he felt bittersweet as he watched the first phase of his sister entering a new life. It would be saddening to truly accept that she is stepping into new journeys soon, yet with happiness, he expressed that she had found someone whom she loved and who makes her smile. Arjun further went on to say that he misses their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, at this milestone even more, feeling that she is watching over Anshula and guiding her to find Rohan.

He ended on a note of sincerity and jest, filled with sibling love, welcoming Rohan to the family. Much to the delight of fans, Arjun's heartwarming tribute speaks much of being affectionate and family values.

Anshula and Rohan’s Love Story

In keeping with reports, Anshula and Rohan met in 2022 and slowly grew closer. Rohan proposed in Central Park, New York, in July 2025; the pair then got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by immediate family, including Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. A tribute to their late mother also marked the event and expressed her presence in spirit.

Celebrating Family and Love

An engagement not only ushers Anshula and Rohan into a new phase of their lives but also cements familial love within the family, with love, pride, and emotion between siblings highlighted by Arjun's heartfelt message. Good wishes and congratulations poured into Arjun's social media, with fans applauding the actor for his warm and sincere tribute to his sister.