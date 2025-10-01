Image Credit : Instagram

Some time ago, Anshula shared photos on social media revealing that Rohan had proposed to her in a special way at New York City's Central Park. Speaking about Rohan, he is a scriptwriter and, according to his LinkedIn profile, works as a freelance writer with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. He studied at UCLA and holds a master’s degree in playwriting and screenwriting from the New York Film Academy. The couple is often spotted together and has been seen enjoying holidays multiple times.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. She recently made her career debut with the reality game show ‘The Traitors,’ although she was eliminated midway through the competition.