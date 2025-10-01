- Home
The entire Kapoor family is delighted about Anshula Kapoor’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. Close family and friends will attend the celebration, with reports suggesting a possible wedding in December.
Anshula to Get Engaged on Dussehra
Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor is often in the news for her love life. Now, reports suggest she will get engaged to her boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, on the special occasion of Dussehra, October 2.
Who will attend Anshula-Rohan's engagement?
A source close to Anshula and Rohan revealed, “Anshula and Rohan are getting engaged on October 2. A puja has been organized for the day. They plan to celebrate simply, with a private event attended only by close friends and family, including her father Boney Kapoor, brother actor Arjun Kapoor, and sisters, actresses Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.” Some reports also suggest that the couple is expected to get married by December.
Who is Anshula's future husband, Rohan?
Some time ago, Anshula shared photos on social media revealing that Rohan had proposed to her in a special way at New York City's Central Park. Speaking about Rohan, he is a scriptwriter and, according to his LinkedIn profile, works as a freelance writer with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. He studied at UCLA and holds a master’s degree in playwriting and screenwriting from the New York Film Academy. The couple is often spotted together and has been seen enjoying holidays multiple times.
Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away in 2012. She recently made her career debut with the reality game show ‘The Traitors,’ although she was eliminated midway through the competition.