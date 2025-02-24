BTS J-Hope solo world tour: Special Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae

J Hope is the member of BTS, the most popular Korean Pop boys group. This rapper had a cute conversation with squid game actor and let's look at the lovely interaction and the updates of J Hope. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

BTS, a Korean pop band that needs no special introduction. The members of this boys group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have a global fanbase as the group and as individuals. J Hope recently made headlines for his sweet gesture towards his friend V. J Hope kept a 7-year-old gift given by V with much love and effort. This gesture grabbed the attention all over. The reunion of BTS is something that everyone is waiting for.

The internet is filled with videos of J Hope's rehearsal and behind the scenes of Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a high-profile charity event held at La Défense Arena in Paris. J-Hope also had a sweet interaction with Paris Saint-Germain’s South Korean soccer star 'Lee Kang In' and legendary Squid Game actor 'Lee Jung Jae.'.

BTS J-Hope Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae:

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae meets and compliments J-Hope on his performance, saying, “I heard that your rehearsal was great too.”. The rapper J Hope humbly responded, saying, “I always do my best during rehearsals.”. The actor gave a very good compliment, saying, “You’re different.”. J Hope was beyond words to this compliment.

Then the rapper quickly reciprocates the same energy and kindness to the actor and says, “I love Squid Game too,” which instantly makes the actor super happy and all blushy. Just to assure that the compliment was true and not just because the actor complimented the rapper. J Hope said, 'I really enjoyed it.' This convinced the actor, and they both had a wonderful interaction filled with fellow artist love and support.

J-Hope also had the privilege to meet K-pop royalty: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang, making a nostalgic meet between the K-pop generations.

BTS J-Hope solo world tour: 

J Hope is all set to make his biggest milestone by doing his first-ever solo world tour, where he takes the center stage in 15 different cities with a huge fanbase. The tour starts with the schedule of three nights in Seoul, starting February 28. And to add to this anticipation, J-Hope is also ready to release new music in March.

