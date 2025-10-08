Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby girl was born on October 5. Arhaan Khan’s playful Instagram post captioned “big brother bootcamp” went viral, with Malaika Arora’s heartfelt reaction stealing the spotlight.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, have joyfully welcomed their first child together, a baby girl born on October 5. The couple, who got married in 2023, are now celebrating this beautiful new chapter in their lives. For Arbaaz’s son from his first marriage, Arhaan Khan, it’s an exciting moment too—he has officially become a big brother.

Arhaan’s Playful Instagram Tribute

Known for his playful and witty presence on social media, Arhaan took to Instagram to share a fun post about his new role. Captioned “big brother bootcamp”, the post included a sweet picture from Sshura’s baby shower and a quirky image of an older man holding a baby, a lighthearted nod to his father Arbaaz embracing fatherhood once again.

What really grabbed everyone’s attention was Malaika Arora’s reaction to the post. Malaika, who is Arhaan’s mother and was married to Arbaaz for nearly two decades, left a touching comment on the funny last photo, simply writing, “Last pic” with heart emoji's. Her heartfelt response added a warm, emotional touch to the otherwise playful post, showing the family’s close ties despite everything.

Arbaaz Opens Up About Fatherhood Again

Earlier, Arbaaz had confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy during an interview with The Delhi Times. “It’s a very exciting time in both our lives,” he said. “We’re happy and excited to welcome this new life into our family.”

Although the couple kept the pregnancy under wraps initially, rumors had been swirling for months. Now with the arrival of their daughter, the Khan family is embracing this joyful new phase—and Arhaan looks all set to step up as a loving big brother.