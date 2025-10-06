- Home
Arbaaz Khan celebrates the arrival of his baby girl with second wife Sshura Khan, while Malaika Arora sparks speculation with a cryptic Instagram post reflecting on love amid these new beginnings.
New Beginnings for Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Arbaaz Khan is celebrating a joyous new chapter in his life as he welcomes a baby girl with his second wife, Sshura Khan, nearly a year and a half after their wedding in December 2023. This marks a second stint of fatherhood for Arbaaz, who already has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora.
The couple’s significant age gap—Sshura is 25 years younger than Arbaaz, has not stopped them from embracing their relationship wholeheartedly. Their new arrival has brought excitement to the family, with friends and fans extending warm wishes.
Malaika Arora’s Reflective Instagram Post Sparks Speculation
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has captured public attention with a cryptic Instagram post amid the celebrations. Sharing a clip from her stint as a judge on India’s Got Talent, the video features a poignant exchange with Navjot Singh Sidhu about the nature of true love. Sidhu states, “There’s no bargaining in true love,” to which Malaika responds, “Paaji, I want to write… what doesn’t happen in true love?” This subtle gesture has led fans to interpret it as Malaika’s introspective take on love and relationships.
Past, Present, and Personal Journeys
Malaika and Arbaaz’s divorce in 2017 surprised many, as the couple had shared a long marriage and parenthood. Post-divorce, Malaika’s relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor gained media attention, though they eventually parted ways without publicizing the reasons behind their breakup.
With Arhaan Khan once questioning his mother about remarriage—an inquiry she reportedly sidestepped, the dynamic between past and present relationships seems to continue unfolding in the public eye. As Arbaaz embraces fatherhood again, Malaika’s reflective social media presence hints at her ongoing journey through love, change, and personal growth.