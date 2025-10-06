Image Credit : Instagram,

Arbaaz Khan is celebrating a joyous new chapter in his life as he welcomes a baby girl with his second wife, Sshura Khan, nearly a year and a half after their wedding in December 2023. This marks a second stint of fatherhood for Arbaaz, who already has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora.

The couple’s significant age gap—Sshura is 25 years younger than Arbaaz, has not stopped them from embracing their relationship wholeheartedly. Their new arrival has brought excitement to the family, with friends and fans extending warm wishes.