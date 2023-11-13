Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?

    As Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone approach their 5th wedding anniversary on November 14, fans are inundating social media with speculation that the couple may be ringing in this milestone on an overseas vacation. Scroll down to know more details.

    Are Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone ringing in their fifth wedding anniversary abroad?
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stand as one of the most beloved and royally popular celebrity couples in Bollywood who exchanged vows in a scenic ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The duo continues to capture hearts with their crackling and sizzling chemistry on and off the screen. As they approach their fifth wedding anniversary this year, a viral picture surfacing on social media has sparked conjecture among fans, hinting at a possible overseas vacation to mark their special milestone.

    In a recent snapshot shared by an ardent Deepika Padukone Malaysia fan page on Twitter, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exude warmth as they pose with a couple of lucky fans. Ranveer, donned in a stylish black jacket layered over a cosy sweater, sported a cap with orange glasses and carried a bag, radiating casual cool. Deepika slayed it effortlessly with the winter vibes in a comfortable white sweatshirt around her neck. The duo's relaxed winter attire fuels speculations, indicating how they might enjoy a vacation getaway.

    The quotes section of the post became a hub of fan speculation, with many suggesting that Ranveer and Deepika might be on a vacation outside India. One fan pondered, "Hmmm. My gut says they are not in Alibag but somewhere in Europe for their wedding anniversary." Another fan playfully remarked, "We got played. Ninjas for real! Enjoy Europe. You two." A curious comment questioned, "They are in Europe?" — leaving fans enchanted and eagerly awaiting further updates from the dynamic couple. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone extended warm Diwali wishes to fans. They shared glimpses of themselves adorned in ethnic attire, actively participating in pooja and havan.

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are ready and pumped to ignite the screen together in Singham Again, a cop universe movie directed by Rohit Shetty. This star-studded cinematic journey features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and several others.

