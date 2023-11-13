Diwali 2023: Arpita Khan hosts party; Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attend

Several Bollywood actors attended Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party after celebrating the festival of lights with their family at home.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali was a star-stunned event with top actors, and directors in presence.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty looked like a golden goddess in her glossy saree, her husband, Raj Kundra sported an all-white dhoti-kurta combo with shoes.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri looked elegant in an all-black outfit. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan ditched traditions and opted for a black shirt and red printed pants for his sister's Diwali bash.

Atlee and wife Priya

Atlee and wife Priya attended Arpita Khan's Diwali party where the director was seen in a white kurta and his wife in a green outfit.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor arrived in a brocade long jacket and matching leggings. She completed her look with a purse and a few bangles and wore minimal makeup and had her hair down.

Sonakshi Singh, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Singh grazed the event with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi looked stunning in a purple ethnic ensemble, and Zaheer looked suave in an all-white ensemble.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor was drapped in a shimmery saree which she paired with a green choker set and her hair tied in a bun.

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma

The hosts looked stunning in traditional Indian attire. Arpita looked dashing in a heavy black suit, while Aayush looked dashing in a blue suit.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani arrived together in style. The actress was dressed in a neon green lehenga, while the actor was dressed in all-black traditional attire.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty dooned an orange colour sharara which had silver work on it. She looked elegant and stunning as she posed for the cameras.

Shah Rukh Khan

While Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan for Arpita Khan's Diwali party, he did not pose for the cameras. He looked dapper in a blue kurta.