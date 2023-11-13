Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sophie Turner returns to social media two months after announcing divorce, shares video [Watch]

    In the video, Sophie Turner is seen spreading awareness about global warming and its effects, and the fact that she felt the need to raise awareness on the topic. 

    Two months after announcing her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner is back on social media as she drops a video. Recently, the 'Game of Thrones' star took to Instagram to raise environmental awareness where she spoke about 'positive power' while highlighting the importance of switching to renewable energy and allowing nature to provide for us. Earlier, she also unfollowed her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas's wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

    In the video, she is seen spreading awareness about global warming and its effects, and the fact that she felt the need to raise awareness on the topic. 

    Why did Sophie Turner unfollow only Priyanka Chopra?

    Although her post is nothing related to her personal life, fans were curious to know why she specifically unfollowed Priyanka Chopra and not her ex-husband Joe Jonas, and his family. According to reports, Priyanka's stardom is the reason behind Sophie and Joe's divorce. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas, and despite their 10-year age difference, the couple is content. However, it appears that the Jonas family is competing for success. Sophie Turner is believed to have faced a lot of pressure when the Jonas family compared her to Priyanka Chopra.

    The Jonas family is claimed to have yearned for Turner and Joe to be like them. However, the actor thought she was just 27 years old and much younger than Priyanka. All these are just speculations and nothing is confirmed or revealed by the Jonas family. 

    About Sophie Belinda Turner

    Sophie Belinda Turner is a Hollywood actress who made her acting debut in the HBO epic fantasy television series 'Game of Thrones' as Sansa Stark. For her role, she received an Emmy Award nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

