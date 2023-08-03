Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AR Rahman film festival to celebrate 30 years of his incredible music prowess

    The legendary musician AR Rahman has worked in the field for thirty years. The ARR Film Festival will be held in Chennai and Coimbatore from August 4–9 to commemorate this event.
     

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Thirty years have passed since AR Rahman's sultry music first made an impact on the entertainment world. The 'Mozart of Madra' legend has long been a favourite among fans. With the release of the movie "Roja" in 1992, director Mani Ratnam gave him a boost. The previous 30 years have seen a permanent transformation in the face of Indian music, and AR Rahman has greatly contributed to that change. PVR Cinemas will host the ARR Film Festival to commemorate this achievement. From August 4 to August 9, the festival is hosted in Chennai and Coimbatore."Celebrating 30 years of love! Grateful for the incredible love and support I've received from all of you, near and far. Your kindness and warmth have touched my heart throughout this journey. Here's to many more years of cherished memories together (sic)!" he said.  "AR Rahman Film Festival" was noted on the poster that Rahman provided. Celebrating 30 years of the legendary Indian musician with a hand-selected collection of more than 15 films. Here is the poster:

    The schedule of movies playing at the festival was revealed in yet another tweet. There will be screenings of more than 15 films with music by Rahman. Included in the list are "Raavaanan," "OK Kanmani," "Bigil," "PS 1," "Maryan," "One Heart," "24," "Sivaji," "VTV," "Mersal," "Pathu Thala," "I," "Vendhu Thanindhatu Kaadu," "Jodha Akbar," "Rockstar," "Raanjhana," "Chekka Chivantha Vaanam," and 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'.In 1992, AR Rahman made his film scoring debut with "Roja." In the same year, further tracks were also released. The Indian film festival was swayed by the song "Kadhal Rojave" to support Kollywood. The entire record went platinum. In 1992, AR Rahman made his film scoring debut with "Roja." In the same year, further tracks were also released. The Indian film festival was swayed by the song "Kadhal Rojave" to support Kollywood. The entire record went platinum. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

