    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu receive financial assistance from male Telugu star for myositis treatment?

    Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from her work schedule to focus on self-healing. Samantha is currently battling with the autoimmune condition, myositis.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been igniting the internet with photos from her Bali holiday. Her close friend, cosmetics artist Anusha Swamy, is accompanying her to the East Asian country. The two have been there for over a week. Samantha has been sharing parts of her trip, from resting on the beach to savouring the local food to simply snuggling up in her luxurious accommodation. 

    This vacation to Bali is part of Samantha's year-long hiatus from her hectic work schedule to focus on self-healing, especially as she now suffers from the autoimmune disorder myositis.

    Samantha has completed most of her job obligations. She has finished filming Kushi, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. She is also believed to have returned the signing fees to producers after dropping out of various projects since being diagnosed with myositis. As her therapy progresses, it has become clear that she is spending significant money on it.

    According to certain sources, a top-tier celebrity is assisting Samantha Ruth Prabhu with the financial burden of her therapy. According to a Sakshi TV video report, Samantha borrowed Rs 25 crore from a renowned actor in the Telugu film business. The actor's identity has not been revealed. These claims are unverified, and Samantha or anybody else has not remarked on the subject.

    Samantha is expected to go to the United States shortly after returning from her Bali holiday to begin her treatment. Samantha Ruth Prabhu battled an autoimmune illness while shooting for Citadel and Kushi back-to-back. Samantha stated that it was tough to film while suffering from the condition, but she had to meet her professional obligations.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently seen in the film Shaakuntalam. Gunasekhar directed the mythical film based on the epic of the same name, which was released in April. It failed to wow reviewers and audiences alike, eventually disappointing at the box office.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
