The 'Aqua Paradiso' contemporary art exhibition in New Delhi (June 16-Aug 19) features three Korean artists exploring humanity's relationship with water, fostering a cultural dialogue between Korea and India through unique visual art.

From purification rituals and sacred offerings to the enduring belief that a holy dip in the Ganges can cleanse the soul, water remains deeply woven into the cultural and spiritual fabric of Indian life. Bringing together Korean artistic perspectives with themes that resonate strongly in India, the contemporary art exhibition, 'Aqua Paradiso', serves as a meaningful platform for cultural dialogue, inviting audiences from both countries to reflect on humanity's relationship with water through the language of contemporary art.

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The exhibition explores water, the source of life, through visual art. The exhibition, inaugurated on June 16 and open until August 19, brings together four works by three Korean artists - Hyewon Kwon's 'Liquid Vision', BOO Jihyun's 'Where is it going', and eco orot 's 'Ocean Tears' and 'Plastic Mandala', offering visitors a sensory journey through water, climate change and interconnected ecosystems.

Featured Artists and Their Works

Hyewon Kwon's 'Liquid Vision'

For artist Kwon Hyewon, whose media installation 'Liquid Vision' took nearly four years to complete, the work began with a simple yet profound question: how is the water flowing through rivers connected to the water inside the human body? "With this work, I wanted to look at how closely the water environment from the earth and the water inside our bodies and the way we breathe really are, from a very strange and unfamiliar angle," Kwon told ANI.

'Liquid Vision' imagines rivers not simply as natural environments but as a form of media, exploring the intersections of sensation and technology through the flow from water sources to valleys, wetlands and reservoirs. Through this process, the work raises questions about how audiences perceive media and nature while suggesting new possibilities. "I hope the audience has a chance to think about the relationship between our water environment and water inside our bodies from a very fresh and unfamiliar perspective," she said.

Drawing parallels with India's spiritual relationship with water, Kwon said she was particularly inspired by traditions associated with the Ganges. "I heard that people in India already have a very deep and unique connection with water, such as funeral rituals in the Ganges River. I hope audiences here can feel this deep relationship between the water inside our bodies, river waters and all kinds of water systems across the Earth," she said.

The artist explained that the project evolved over three to four years, beginning in 2022 with extensive documentation of wetlands, rivers, valleys and underwater environments. "At first, we studied different water environments, including wetlands, rivers and river valleys. We filmed underwater environments and researched them together with water scientists. After that, we created imaginary stories relating to a biological device from outer space and brought all these elements together," she said.

Eco orot's Environmental Art

Another major highlight of the exhibition is eco orot's environmentally conscious installations 'Ocean Tears' and 'Plastic Mandala', which use marine debris and microplastics collected from South Korea's Jeju Island to address the global impact of plastic pollution. Director of Eco orot, Eunhae Jung, described the art group that combines environmental activism with artistic practice. Eco Orot has created works using discarded fishing nets and marine microplastics, exploring the role of art in an era shaped by the climate crisis.

The installation Ocean Tears conveys a range of emotions through more than 400 droplet-shaped glass pieces combined with microplastics, abandoned fishing nets and tree branches. Meanwhile, Plastic Mandala reimagines plastic fragments collected from beaches as a mandala, a symbol of circulation and blessing. Together, the two works present plastic not simply as waste, but as a vessel of memory and emotion, encouraging viewers to reflect on environmental responsibility and develop a deeper sense of empathy. "Eco orot is an art group. We do environmental activism through art. We focus on the ocean and how all the oceans in the world are actually one ocean that connects us all," Jung said.

For nearly eight years, the group has been collecting microplastics from Jeju Island and transforming them into artworks that highlight humanity's shared responsibility for environmental degradation. "We want to emphasise the fact that we are connected through suffering. I want to create empathy for the suffering that we have caused the ocean and give people a direct experience with that reality," she said. "I've been doing this work for about seven, eight years. Collecting plastic and creating a mandala in the exhibition with the participants. So in this case, we worked with four young Indian people. And we made a mandala together. And this work is called the Ocean Tears. We have about 300 bottles with microplastics in them that we collected from Jeju Island," explained the artist.

The installation 'Plastic Mandala' holds special significance in India, where the concept of the mandala originated. "I was so excited when we found out we were coming to India because the mandala came from India. Mandala signifies wholeness, perfection, the universe and oneness," Jung said.

Working alongside four Indian participants, the artists spent five days creating the intricate mandala from plastic fragments collected from beaches. "Creating process is part of the artwork. We started from the centre, from the bindu and gradually expanded outward. I could see elements of Indian mandala traditions emerging through the work. It was fascinating to witness my work as an eco-artist engaging with nature through the lens of Indian culture," she said.

"I used bird nests made from discarded fishing nets known as ghost nets that destroy ocean life. I wanted to bring the plastic and bird nests together to show that forests, oceans, birds, fish, whales and humans are all connected through the plastic culture we have created," Jung explained. Calling the installation "a sad and painful artwork," she added, "I wanted people to realise that what we do has a huge impact not only on the ocean but also on forests, birds, fish, turtles, whales and ultimately ourselves."

BOO Jihyun's 'Where is it going'

BOO Jihyun is known for installation works that recycle discarded squid fishing lamps formerly used on fishing boats. In the exhibition work "Where is it going," the artist visually interprets the meanings of circulation, meditation and recycling while connecting discarded materials with the flow of nature.

A Platform for Cultural Dialogue

"Aqua Paradiso" is part of the "Touring K-Arts" programme supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. Following exhibitions in Austria and Italy in 2025, the show will be presented in Delhi as its first touring exhibition in Asia this year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H.E. Lee Seong-ho said in a statement, "What makes this exhibition especially meaningful is that this way of seeing water is deeply shared by both Korea and India. In both our cultures, water is not only valued for its utility, but for its spiritual and symbolic significance."

"In India, as I understand, water holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. From purification rituals and sacred offerings to the belief that a holy dip in the Ganges can purify the soul, water remains deeply embedded in the daily life of Indian households. In this sense, 'Aqua Paradiso' is not only an exhibition of Korean contemporary art, but also a meaningful platform for dialogue and connection between Korea and India through art," he added.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said, "Through this exhibition, I hope the people of our two countries, united by shared cultural values and a deep respect for nature, particularly water, will deepen their understanding of one another's cultures and further strengthen their friendship."

By combining contemporary art, ecological concerns and cultural symbolism, 'Aqua Paradiso' offers audiences an opportunity to reflect on water not merely as a resource but as a living force connecting people, communities and ecosystems across borders. (ANI)