Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

    In 2018, Ajay Devgn said that one of his pranks with a recently married co-star's wife had gone wrong. 

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star's wife to almost commit suicide RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is known for his notorious and pulling pranks on his co-stars and the film's crew. These types of incidents frequently make news and back in 2018, he admitted that a joke he perpetrated on a co-star's wife caused her to try suicide. Ajay said that one of his pranks had gone wrong and explained that he had pranked one of his recently married co-stars' wives. The actor revealed that she was from a small town and knew little about the film industry. He repeatedly told her that her husband was having an affair and that there were no night shoots. It is worth noting that the entire incident occurred during an outside shot. 

    The prank

    Ajay mentioned that they used to shoot at night and the actor's wife would meet with her husband in the mornings. Ajay kept telling the wife that her husband was having an affair and at night, he goes somewhere. There are no nighttime shots and he would inform her that he (Ajay) returns to his room by 10.30 [pm]. They played pranks on the wife for eight days straight. Despite saying that she was aware of the 54-year-old actor's history of pranking each other, she took drugs on the ninth day.

    Also read: Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast

    Professional front

    On the work front, Ajay Devgn who was last seen on the big screen in 'Shaitaan', will appear in 'Maidaan'. He is working on several projects, including 'Singham Again', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and many others.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    'Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: New power team comes to rule in house; Check

    Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast RKK

    Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast

    Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, says 'I love him' RBA

    Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, says 'I love him'

    Who is Rohan Mehra? Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend who is said to be dating Pooja Hedge RKK

    Who is Rohan Mehra? Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend who is said to be dating Pooja Hedge

    Recent Stories

    Bhojshala dispute: SC issues notice to Centre, ASI, Madhya Pradesh govt on plea against 'scientific survey' in Dhar gcw

    Bhojshala dispute: SC issues notice to Centre, ASI, Madhya Pradesh govt on plea against 'scientific survey'

    Home remedy vs Salon: Which is more good for healthy skin? rkn

    Home remedy vs Salon: Which is more good for healthy skin?

    BREAKING EC censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women snt

    BREAKING: EC censures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP hit hat-trick with Modi effect? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will BJP hit hat-trick with Modi effect?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet K Padmarajan, candidate set to contest from TN's Dharmapuri despite 238 defeats gcw

    LS Elections 2024: Meet K Padmarajan, candidate set to contest from TN's Dharmapuri despite 238 defeats

    Recent Videos

    Mood of the Nation Survey

    The mega Mood of the Nation Survey conducted online by the Asianet News Network shows that the Opposition has

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon