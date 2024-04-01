April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is known for his notorious and pulling pranks on his co-stars and the film's crew. These types of incidents frequently make news and back in 2018, he admitted that a joke he perpetrated on a co-star's wife caused her to try suicide. Ajay said that one of his pranks had gone wrong and explained that he had pranked one of his recently married co-stars' wives. The actor revealed that she was from a small town and knew little about the film industry. He repeatedly told her that her husband was having an affair and that there were no night shoots. It is worth noting that the entire incident occurred during an outside shot.

The prank

Ajay mentioned that they used to shoot at night and the actor's wife would meet with her husband in the mornings. Ajay kept telling the wife that her husband was having an affair and at night, he goes somewhere. There are no nighttime shots and he would inform her that he (Ajay) returns to his room by 10.30 [pm]. They played pranks on the wife for eight days straight. Despite saying that she was aware of the 54-year-old actor's history of pranking each other, she took drugs on the ninth day.

Also read: Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast

Professional front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn who was last seen on the big screen in 'Shaitaan', will appear in 'Maidaan'. He is working on several projects, including 'Singham Again', 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and many others.