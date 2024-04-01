Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Jain Monk Shri Hansratna Surishwarji who breaks 180-day fast

According to Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir fasted for 180 days twice to preach peace and nonviolence, and Hansratna Swami will be one of only 12 people in Jain history to do the same.

On March 31, actor Akshay Kumar had the honour of serving bhog (meal) to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, a Jain monk who had completed his 180-day fast at NSCI in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar was dressed in a kurta pajama and gracefully attended the ceremony. Shri Hansratna Surishwarji is the only monk to complete this fast seven times, surviving exclusively on water. And it was a truly happy moment for Akshay, as he was allowed to assist him in breaking his fast. According to Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir fasted for 180 days twice to preach peace and nonviolence, and Hansratna Swami will be one of only 12 people in Jain history to do the same.

Akshay Kumar is a strong believer of Hansratna Swami, and this significant interaction exemplifies his ideals of compassion and respect for spiritual traditions, which have been demonstrated numerous times before. As he talked with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji and his community, Akshay displayed true sincerity and humility, leaving an indelible effect on everyone there.