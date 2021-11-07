Anushka Shetty birthday special: Top 5 movies of the actress which you should watch

South actress Anushka Shetty has turned 40 today. Let us look at some of her popular movies, which you should watch if you are a fan

Anushka Shetty is popularly known as Sweety Shetty, has turned 40 today. The actress is also known as the Lady Superstar of the South film industry as her work is very well known in the Telugu and Tamil movie industries. The diva has also received many awards, namely CineMAA awards, one Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards and three Filmfare awards. The actress who has appeared in more than 50 movies is one of the highest paying stars in India. Take a look at some of her best films here.

Arundhati

Kodi Ramakrishna directed the 2009 Telugu horror fantasy movie. The stellar cast of the movie includes Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The character of Arundhati is shown to be a brave warrior queen who fights an evil person who returns three generations later to haunt the descendants of the queen. Reportedly, the movie had crossed Rs 700 million at the box office and had crossed Rs 30 million from markets overseas.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The 2017 Indian epic action drama movie was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The stellar cast of the movie included Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Anushka Shetty and a lot of other people. The movie was a follow up to the movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The film had served both as a sequel and a prequel. The movie's plot revolved around medieval India and showed the rivalry between siblings Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaldev. The latter is seen conspiring against Amarendra and gets him assassinated by Kattapa. Amarendra's son, after years, returns to take revenge for his dad's death. The movie had received a positive response from the audience and the critics.,

Deiva Thirumagal

The 2011 Tamil movie of the melodrama genre was written and directed by A. L. Vijay. The movie featured Vikram in a pivotal role. He had played the role of a mentally challenged person who has an intellectual disability and also had a mental disorder. He is seen fighting for the custody of his 7-year-old daughter, and in the process, he teaches his opponent lawyer the essence of love and family.

Rudramadevi

The 2015 Telugu movie is based on the life of Rudrama Devi, who was one of the important rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. She was also a ruling queen in Indian History. The biographical action movie was written and directed by Gunasekhar and featured Anushka Shetty as Rudramadevi. The actress had won a Filmfare Award for the film.

Vedam

The 2010 Telugu movie was directed by Krish. The anthology movie had the stellar cast of Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj. The plot of the story revolved around five people. Anushka played the role of a prostitute and got a Filmfare award under the category of best actress.