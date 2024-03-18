Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress', Triptii Dimri's 'Afghaani Snow' release in trouble? Here's what we know

    Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress & Triptii Dimri's Afghaani Snow face release uncertainties post partnership end with Netflix due to creative and budgetary issues. Clean Slate Filmz may explore alternative platforms for release

    Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress', Triptii Dimri's 'Afghaani Snow' release in trouble? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Reports suggest that the release of Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress and Triptii Dimri’s Afghaani Snow could face delays. Both films, backed by Clean Slate Filmz, the production house owned by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, were part of a partnership with Netflix. However, it's now rumored that this partnership has come to an end, potentially affecting the release plans for these movies.

    The exact reasons for the termination of the deal remain uncertain, although sources have hinted at "creative disagreements" and "budgetary issues." If indeed the partnership has dissolved, it could significantly impact the release schedules for Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow, both of which have reportedly finished filming but lack confirmed release dates. Moreover, they were notably absent from the lineup of releases for the current year.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for mother Hiroo Johar's birthday; drops pictures of Yash, Roohi with grandma

    There are speculations that Clean Slate Filmz may consider repurchasing the films from Netflix and exploring alternative platforms for their release. However, neither Clean Slate Filmz nor Netflix have officially commented on these rumors.

    Chakda Xpress is set to depict the inspiring journey of Jhulan Goswami, who overcame obstacles such as misogyny, politics, and discrimination to become a role model for aspiring sportswomen. The film features a cast including Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur, under the direction of Prosit Roy. It was originally announced by Netflix in 2022, with the screenplay penned by Abhishek Banerjee.

    On the other hand, details about Afghaani Snow, starring Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri, remain under wraps.

    Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix have previously collaborated on several projects, including Triptii Dimri’s Bulbbul and Qala, as well as Mai: A Mother’s Rage, which starred Sakshi Tanwar.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan' RBA

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan'

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham NIR

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' 

    Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for mother Hiroo Johar's birthday; drops pictures of Yash, Roohi with grandma ATG

    Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for mother Hiroo Johar's birthday; drops pictures of Yash, Roohi with grandma

    Kanguva Suriya Sivakumar starrer Tamil fantasy-drama teaser to be out on THIS date; Read more NIR

    'Kanguva': Suriya Sivakumar starrer Tamil fantasy-drama teaser to be out on THIS date; Read more

    YouTube star Elvish Yadav admits to snake venom supply for rave parties a day after his arrest; Read more ATG

    YouTube star Elvish Yadav admits to snake venom supply for rave parties a day after his arrest; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur anr

    Punjab shocker: Differently-abled minor girl sexually assaulted on pretext of exorcism treatment in Zirakpur

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan' RBA

    Mukesh Khanna slams Ranveer Singh's nude shoot; also disapproves of him as 'Shaktimaan'

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer rkn eai

    7 amazing benefits of watermelon in summer

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of polls, says sources

    BREAKING: ECI orders removal of officials in multiple states ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham NIR

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' 

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon