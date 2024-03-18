Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress', Triptii Dimri's 'Afghaani Snow' release in trouble? Here's what we know

Reports suggest that the release of Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress and Triptii Dimri’s Afghaani Snow could face delays. Both films, backed by Clean Slate Filmz, the production house owned by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, were part of a partnership with Netflix. However, it's now rumored that this partnership has come to an end, potentially affecting the release plans for these movies.

The exact reasons for the termination of the deal remain uncertain, although sources have hinted at "creative disagreements" and "budgetary issues." If indeed the partnership has dissolved, it could significantly impact the release schedules for Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow, both of which have reportedly finished filming but lack confirmed release dates. Moreover, they were notably absent from the lineup of releases for the current year.

There are speculations that Clean Slate Filmz may consider repurchasing the films from Netflix and exploring alternative platforms for their release. However, neither Clean Slate Filmz nor Netflix have officially commented on these rumors.

Chakda Xpress is set to depict the inspiring journey of Jhulan Goswami, who overcame obstacles such as misogyny, politics, and discrimination to become a role model for aspiring sportswomen. The film features a cast including Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur, under the direction of Prosit Roy. It was originally announced by Netflix in 2022, with the screenplay penned by Abhishek Banerjee.

On the other hand, details about Afghaani Snow, starring Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri, remain under wraps.

Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix have previously collaborated on several projects, including Triptii Dimri’s Bulbbul and Qala, as well as Mai: A Mother’s Rage, which starred Sakshi Tanwar.