    Anushka Sharma's bodyguard fined Rs 10,500 for driving without helmet

    Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan may face similar charges for not wearing helmets while riding on a pillion seat. Know what action Mumbai Police has taken. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published May 17, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard, Sonu Shaikh, has been fined Rs 10,500 by the Mumbai Police after a video went viral of him giving Anushka a lift without his helmet. In the video, which went viral earlier this week, it was seen that her bodyguard gave her a ride after a tree blocked Anushka Sharma’s path to work. Many on social media asked Mumbai Police to take action against breaking the rules by tagging them in the viral video.

    As per reports, Sonu has to pay a fine of Rs 10,500, as asked by the police. Reports also claim that a challan has been issued under the bodyguard’s name on Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan might also face similar charges for riding without a helmet.

    Big Bachchan revealed earlier this week that he asked a stranger for a ride as he was running late for work. Sharing a picture on social media, in the caption, he wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.”

    In both cases, after the video and the post respectively went viral, people on social media platforms tagged Mumbai Police and asked them to take action. Replying to two users, Mumbai Police revealed that they had taken note of the activities and tweeted, “We have shared this with the traffic branch.” The Motor Vehicle Act mentions that pillion riders, that is, back seat riders, are expected to wear helmets while on the road for safety, or they can be penalised.

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
