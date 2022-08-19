Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film struggles to cross Rs 50 cr

With eight days to its theatrical release, Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is facing a tough time at the box office. Going by the film’s collections so far, it seems difficult for it to earn Rs 50 crore.

Image: Still from the trailer

The Hindi film industry saw a massive clash at the box office on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which was followed by a long weekend, when Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ opened against Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It was expected that the films will show some sort of fireworks at the ticket window, however, looks like both the films are having a tough time making money. Similar to Aamir’s film, Akshay’s third theatrical release of the year, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has also outrightly been rejected by the audience. Eight days have passed since the release of the film, yet, it is only witnessing a downfall in the earnings with each passing day, making it look like the film will struggle to cross Rs 50 crore.

Image: Still from the trailer

Before ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Akshay Kumar had two theatrical releases – ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The actor, who is known to deliver hit films, has two flops in 2022, with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ also on the brink of being declared a flop. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Week 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film to be third flop in a row?

Image: Still from the trailer

Talking about the collection of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, on the first Thursday, Raksha Bandhan collected only Rs 1.20 crore. After which the total business of the film reached around Rs 40 crore. At the same time, on Wednesday, the film's collection stood at Rs 1.70 crore and on Tuesday it was at Rs 2.10 crore. The collections for Sunday and Monday were recorded at Rs 7.05 crore and Rs 6.31 crore, respectively. ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

Image: Still from the trailer

Regarding Raksha Bandhan, the makers had an estimate that the film would almost take out its budget. But looks like even that won’t be possible anymore. Going by the earnings of the film, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ seems to be moving towards being declared a flop.

Image: Still from the trailer