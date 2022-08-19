Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's film struggles to cross Rs 50 cr

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    With eight days to its theatrical release, Aanand L Rai’s directorial ‘Raksha Bandhan’, starring actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is facing a tough time at the box office. Going by the film’s collections so far, it seems difficult for it to earn Rs 50 crore.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    The Hindi film industry saw a massive clash at the box office on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which was followed by a long weekend, when Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ opened against Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It was expected that the films will show some sort of fireworks at the ticket window, however, looks like both the films are having a tough time making money. Similar to Aamir’s film, Akshay’s third theatrical release of the year, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has also outrightly been rejected by the audience. Eight days have passed since the release of the film, yet, it is only witnessing a downfall in the earnings with each passing day, making it look like the film will struggle to cross Rs 50 crore.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Before ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Akshay Kumar had two theatrical releases – ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. The actor, who is known to deliver hit films, has two flops in 2022, with ‘Raksha Bandhan’ also on the brink of being declared a flop.

    ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Week 1 Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film to be third flop in a row?

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Talking about the collection of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, on the first Thursday, Raksha Bandhan collected only Rs 1.20 crore. After which the total business of the film reached around Rs 40 crore. At the same time, on Wednesday, the film's collection stood at Rs 1.70 crore and on Tuesday it was at Rs 2.10 crore. The collections for Sunday and Monday were recorded at Rs 7.05 crore and Rs 6.31 crore, respectively.

    ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Regarding Raksha Bandhan, the makers had an estimate that the film would almost take out its budget. But looks like even that won’t be possible anymore. Going by the earnings of the film, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ seems to be moving towards being declared a flop.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    ‘Raksha Bandhan’ marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar, after the OTT release ‘Atrangi Re’ which also starred actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. As for ‘Raksha Bandhan’, a film based on the relationship of a brother and his sisters, the film also featured Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated' RBA

    BJP minister took a major dig at Arjun Kapoor, calls him 'flop' and 'frustrated'

    Janmashtami 2022 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion drb

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    New Life Loading - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma? twitter reacts-ayh

    'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

    Jiah Khan mother tells court Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her drb

    Jiah Khan's mother tells court: Sooraj Pancholi physically and verbally abused her

    Recent Stories

    6 Anjali Arora's TOP controversies: LEAKED MMS to asking money from a Russian man, and more RBA

    6 Anjali Arora's TOP controversies: LEAKED MMS to asking money from a Russian man, and more

    World Photography Day 2022 5 tips that will help you click better photos gcw

    World Photography Day 2022: 5 tips that will help you click better photos

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here - adt

    Lenovo Legion Y70, Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 launched; know prices, features here

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl' AJR

    Turkey President meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, says 'don't want another Chernobyl'

    Janmashtami 2022 UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty gcw

    Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak visits temple wife Akshata Murty

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon