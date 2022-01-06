Anushka Sharma announces new sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’ on life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami; watch teaser

Image: Stills from the teaser

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have paired up with Netflix for her next big project. The upcoming sports biopic, ‘Chakda Xpress’ will star Anushka Sharma in the lead role. She will be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, who is remembered as one of the fastest female pacers in the world of cricket. Goswami was also the first captain of the Indian cricket tea,

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the films first teaser which will trace the journey of Jhulan Goswami. Anushka wrote a long post about the film saying that it will turn out to be an eye-opener, showing the insides of the world of women’s cricket. Anushka went on to add how Goswami dreamt of becoming a cricketer and making the country proud, at a time when women in India would not even play cricket. This movie, Anushka said, will show the hardships and dramatic instances that not only shaped Goswami’s life but also the destiny of women’s cricket.

Addressing how becoming a cricketer was a far-fetched dream in Jhulan Goswami’s era, Anushka Sharma further wrote about how Goswami turned every obstacle in her way, shaping the future and oath for Women cricket in India. Anushka further said that with her (Jhulan Goswami) determination and persistence, Goswami was able to change the stereotype about women which says that they cannot make money out of playing cricket.

The teaser begins with a Hindi commentary about a cricket match between India and Australia. While the commentator is all praise for the Kangaroos, he rather takes a dig at the Indian cricket team. A scene where the women are pasting white stickers on a jersey and then writing their names on it shows the plight the women must have gone through in those days. While the teaser looks interesting in the first go, and so does Anushka Sharma’s look, what probably may not work is her accent. The filming of Chakda Xpress will begin soon.

However, one thing that we are eagerly waiting to see in this Prosit Roy directorial film is how Anushka Sharma will show her cricketing skills, given that she is married to Virat Kohli.