At the premiere of Jugnuma in Mumbai, Manoj Bajpayee was left in splits as Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma playfully touched his feet, turning the event into a heartwarming moment

Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap go a long way back, their journey beginning with Satya in 1998 and later continuing with films like Shool, Kaun, and Gangs of Wasseypur. Despite a fallout in between, the two eventually reconciled, and their friendship still shows in unexpected ways.

At the recent premiere of Jugnuma in Mumbai, Manoj found himself in a hilarious situation thanks to Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. As Manoj stepped on stage to talk about the film, Vijay greeted him with a hug. But Jaideep suddenly bent down to touch his feet, catching him off guard and making him laugh. To make things funnier, Anurag and Vijay joined in, theatrically bowing, kneeling, and even placing their heads on his feet. Manoj, smiling and trying to escape, eventually gave up as all four ended up laughing and hugging it out.

The lighthearted moment, captured by paparazzi, quickly made its way to social media. Fans loved it, calling it genuine, funny, and refreshing to see in Bollywood. Many praised the group’s bond, with one comment describing them as the “original Gangs of Wasseypur boys,” while others pointed out the sheer talent they represent.

At the event, Manoj stood out in a colorful shirt paired with a brown jacket and trousers. Jaideep and Vijay kept it simple in black shirts and jeans, while Anurag wore a striped shirt with olive-green pants.

Manoj’s upcoming film Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy, is set in the late 1980s and also stars Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot, and Hiral Sidhu. Presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, the film will hit theatres on September 12.