Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 5 films of the director you must watch
Here's a list of 5 iconic Anurag Kashyap Movies you must watch
Anurag Kashyap Birthday
Anurag Kashyap Movies
Anurag Kashyap, the maverick of Indian cinema, is known for his raw storytelling, dark themes, and groundbreaking style. Here are 5 must-watch films that showcase his vision and cinematic brilliance.
Manmarziyaan (2018)
A complex love triangle set in Punjab, where passion, commitment, and modern dilemmas collide. Kashyap captures the chaos of relationships with vibrant music, layered characters, and emotional depth.
Ugly (2013)
A taut psychological thriller about a child’s kidnapping that spirals into a dark exploration of greed, ego, and corruption. With raw performances, Kashyap exposes the ugliest layers of human nature.
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
This two-part epic chronicles decades of blood-soaked feuds in the coal belt of Dhanbad. Combining crime, politics, family drama, and unforgettable characters, it redefined the gangster genre in India.
Dev.D (2009)
A radical reimagining of Devdas, it blends neon visuals, experimental music, and modern vices to tell a tale of love, heartbreak, and self-destruction. Kashyap’s bold storytelling reshaped Indian cinema’s narrative style.
Black Friday (2004)
A gritty docudrama on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, weaving police investigations, political tensions, and human stories. Kashyap’s unflinching realism makes it one of India’s most powerful crime films.