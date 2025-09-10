On his birthday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap received a special tribute as the makers of Dacoit unveiled his intense first look as Swamy, a fearless cop. The striking glimpse has sparked excitement, setting the stage for the upcoming action-drama.

As a tribute to celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on his birthday, the makers of very much awaited pan-India film Dacoit has released an exclusive glimpse of the director in his compelling new avatar. Ombre, a fearless and uncompromising cop, sees Kashyap in an intense look as an Ayyappa devotee. This has instantly caught the attention of his fans and moviegoers alike.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first-look visuals embody Kashyap commanding presence, because those two yet setting the tone in what promises to be a high-octane action-drama love saga. The reveal has sent ripples across social media with fans raving about the raw energy and authenticity he brings to the character.

Anurag Kashyap’s Birthday Surprise

The film features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, and it is anticipated to be one of the most awaited films for the year 2025. The movie revolves around an irate convict who seeks revenge from his former girlfriend for betraying him. With the revelation of his dangerous plan, the film gets entwined in a fascinating story that mixes love, treachery, revenge, and redemption.

Behind the Scenes

Dacoit is an ambitious project to be directorial debut for Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Co-written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo, story and screenplay promise different narrative style with emotive depth.

The film is to be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu now under schedules being carried out in Hyderabad and a major upcoming schedule in Maharashtra.

Release Plans

Pan India is set to be released on Christmas 2025 by Dacoit, which is expected to be a roller coaster of action and drama interspersed with a heavy dose of emotion.