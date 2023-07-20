Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupamaa upcoming episode SPOILER: Malti Devi turns evil by sealing Anu's dance academy

    In the upcoming episodes of the audience and fan-favourite Indian television show Anupamaa, Malti Devi will start plotting her revenge against Anu for betraying her trust and bond. Notably, the fans are in for a lot of high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.

    Anupamaa upcoming episode SPOILER: Malti Devi turns evil by sealing Anu's dance academy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa is one of the most-watched shows on Star Plus, which consistently tops the BARC ratings. The high-voltage drama in ace Indian television producer Rajan Shahi's serial continues as Anu returns to the Kapadia mansion for her youngest, leaving behind her dreams of going to the US. In the previous episodes, it got witnessed that Anu returns to the Kapadia mansion. As she settles in, Malti Devi loses her cool and shouts at her. Malti Devi also promises with herself to destroy her life. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is a really iconic and popular Indian show that has broken many stereotypes with its strong and riveting storyline about how Anupamaa gets stronger with every situation in life and faces it with unwavering spirit.

    ALSO READ: Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    With Guru Maa in this direction of vendetta and revenge from Anu, in the upcoming episode, the fans and audiences will see that Malti Devi will seal the Dance Academy of Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right! Gurumaa has decided to hit Anu where it hurts, targeting people and things near and dearest to her. She will take the legal route and go to court to get the dance academy of Anu shut down. It leaves Shah and Kapadia families in a state of unexplainable shock. With this new challenge ahead of her, it will be engaging to see how Anupamaa faces the wrath and anger of her Gurumaa.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by annu💞 (@anupamaa_7)

    On the other hand, Dimpy will start creating problems and troubles in the Shah family. She will give a comment against Anupamaa to a newspaper. It will lead to her getting publically called out by the Shah family for her rude and ill-mannered behaviour. They will school her and tell Samar that she is not a suitable daughter-in-law for their family. Noticing how much Dimpy is causing his family problems, Samar can be in a dilemma. Even Anupamaa will come across the newspaper with her article, leaving her dazed and shocked.

    ALSO READ: Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves' ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves'

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed vma

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details vma

    Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details

    Barbie Ryan Gosling sends BTS star Jimin Ken's guitar sends him a special message

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling sends BTS star Jimin Ken’s guitar; sends him a special message

    Manipur Violence: Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha and other celebs react to the viral video RBA

    Manipur horror: Vivek Agnihotri, Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha and other celebs react to the viral video

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters amazes onlookers; video goes viral

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you LMA

    Sweet Transformation: How 21 days of no sugar will help you

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves' ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares photo of Mannat, says home is 'a place we can truly be ourselves'

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed vma

    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    Exploring the Possibilities of Blockchain Technology with SCORP, Polygon, and Solana

    Exploring the Possibilities of Blockchain Technology with SCORP, Polygon, and Solana

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon