Anupamaa upcoming episode SPOILER: Malti Devi turns evil by sealing Anu's dance academy

In the upcoming episodes of the audience and fan-favourite Indian television show Anupamaa, Malti Devi will start plotting her revenge against Anu for betraying her trust and bond. Notably, the fans are in for a lot of high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa is one of the most-watched shows on Star Plus, which consistently tops the BARC ratings. The high-voltage drama in ace Indian television producer Rajan Shahi's serial continues as Anu returns to the Kapadia mansion for her youngest, leaving behind her dreams of going to the US. In the previous episodes, it got witnessed that Anu returns to the Kapadia mansion. As she settles in, Malti Devi loses her cool and shouts at her. Malti Devi also promises with herself to destroy her life. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is a really iconic and popular Indian show that has broken many stereotypes with its strong and riveting storyline about how Anupamaa gets stronger with every situation in life and faces it with unwavering spirit.

With Guru Maa in this direction of vendetta and revenge from Anu, in the upcoming episode, the fans and audiences will see that Malti Devi will seal the Dance Academy of Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right! Gurumaa has decided to hit Anu where it hurts, targeting people and things near and dearest to her. She will take the legal route and go to court to get the dance academy of Anu shut down. It leaves Shah and Kapadia families in a state of unexplainable shock. With this new challenge ahead of her, it will be engaging to see how Anupamaa faces the wrath and anger of her Gurumaa.

On the other hand, Dimpy will start creating problems and troubles in the Shah family. She will give a comment against Anupamaa to a newspaper. It will lead to her getting publically called out by the Shah family for her rude and ill-mannered behaviour. They will school her and tell Samar that she is not a suitable daughter-in-law for their family. Noticing how much Dimpy is causing his family problems, Samar can be in a dilemma. Even Anupamaa will come across the newspaper with her article, leaving her dazed and shocked.

