Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor onboard for Karan Johar's awaited OTT series; Know details

Noted Indian filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is all set to launch another new star kid into the glamorous Bollywood industry. It is the third instalment in the iconic SOTY series. Student of the Year 3 marks the OTT debut of Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor and will get released on the prominent OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

In 2012, Karan Johar gave the bollywood industry three talented and remarkable actors by giving big debut breaks to now globally acclaimed Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with his iconic high-school romantic comedy Student of the Year (SOTY). The film was a phenomenal box office success. SOTY turned into a franchise seven years later with SOTY 2. The second part, directed by Puneet Malhotra, launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria into showbiz. Another four years later, the high school movie franchise is ready for one more edition, albeit with some gigantic changes in the series which has roused curiosity.

According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment portal, Karan Johar is turning the Student of the Year movie franchise into a web series in partnership with globally prominent OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. Continuing the tradition of presenting fresh and impressive new talent with the franchise of his banner Dharma Productions, Karan Johar is all set to launch Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, with this series. Although Shanaya makes her acting debut with the recently announced Pan-India epic action-entertainer alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Vrushabha, SOTY 3 will mark her big-awaited debut in the OTT sphere.

The project is in the earliest and initial writing stage and is about to go on floors for production and shooting schedule in the last quarter of this year. The plot and other details are under the curtains at present. But sources have officially confirmed that work on this show is happening in full swing at the digital content arm of Dharma, Dharmatic Entertainment. The director for the show is also about to be finalized within a month.

Shanaya has been calmly waiting for her Bollywood launch for the last two years. The 23-year-old diva was originally about to make her acting debut with the urban triangle love story of Karan Johar, titled Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the Shashank Khaitan directorial got ultimately shelved due to script issues. Vrushabha, with the critically acclaimed Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, will finally embark on her long-cherished acting dream. While SOTY 3 is about to give her a global platform to shine and prove her acting capability in front of netizens and critics.

