    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding

    In the upcoming episodes, the dance guru Malti Devi will get emotional after meeting her son Anuj for the first time at Samar and Dimpy’s wedding. Know details.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Ace Indian television producer Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has become one of the most successful and trendsetting modern-day cult and iconic shows on Indian television. Since the first episode aired in 2020, the show has been topping the BARC ratings. Netizens often flood social media with chatter about the serial’s ongoing and upcoming plots. 

    Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and many more in pivotal roles, the show currently focuses on the drama between Anupamaa, Anuj and Maya. With Anu returning to Kapadia's house again during Samar and Dimpy’s wedding, the audience is at the edge of their seats.

    In the previous episodes, it was evident how Maya gets irked and tries to rile up Anupamaa. She mocks and scoffs at Anu about how she has taken her place in the Kapadia house, as she is hell-bent and just focused on getting Anuj and Anu divorced. 

    However, Anu pays her no attention and ends up making Maya realize the bitter truth and fact that the best thing about luck is that it keeps on changing. It was also seen and noticed how two women under disguise had entered the wedding. One of them turned out to be Dimpy’s mother.

    While it was an emotional reunion for the mother-daughter, it is being said and speculated that the new entry in the show is because of a vested and ulterior motive. On the other hand, the day everyone was waiting for finally arrives, as Guru Malti Devi steps her feet in the Kapadia mansion to attend Samar and Dimpy’s wedding. Anupamaa will get delighted to witness her dance mentor attending the wedding.

    Malti Devi will get emotional as she meets Anuj for the first time. Everyone will come forward to greet her and express their happiness too. If reports are true and correct, it will eventually get revealed in further and next slew of drama-filled and emotionally charged episodes that Malti Devi is actually Anuj’s biological mother, who had left him to pursue a dance career. It will be fascinating to see how the future episodes of the show pan out.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
