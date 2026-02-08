Actor Anupam Kher praised the honesty of a security guard, Sanjay Yadav, who found and returned his lost credit card. Kher, who was worried after losing the card, shared a video on Instagram thanking Yadav for his kind gesture.

An Act of Honesty

Actor Anupam Kher had a small scare during his morning walk when he lost his credit card. After searching for it for hours, he thought it might be gone for good. But soon, an act of kindness restored his faith in people. A security guard, Sanjay Yadav, found the card and ensured it was returned to the actor. Kher later shared a video on Instagram to thank the guard and tell his followers about the honest gesture.

In the video Kher shared on Sunday, the actor said he was worried when he lost the card. However, he was soon relieved after Yadav returned it without asking for anything in return. In the video, the actor said, "Sanjay Yadav ji, aap bada mahan aadmi hain. Mera subah morning walk jaate samay, credit card gir gaya tha, aur main kaafi dhundha, kaafi pareshan tha, because us par PIN nahi tha. Phir mujhe Dattu ji ka phone aaya ki kisko credit card mila. What a beautiful thing to do! He found my credit card and returned it." (Mr. Sanjay Yadav, you are a great man. This morning, while I was going for my morning walk, my credit card fell, and I searched for it a lot and was very worried because it had my PIN on it. Then I got a call from Mr. Dattu saying that someone had found my credit card. What a beautiful thing to do! He found my credit card and returned it.)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.' The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, went on to become a fan favourite for its simple storytelling and strong performances. Prior to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' Kher directed his second film, 'Tanvi The Great,' which stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)