Anupam Kher shared his 'strange/scary' feelings about an empty auditorium before the world premiere of his new play, 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane'. The musical, co-starring Swaroop Sampat, premieres on April 12 at NCPA, Mumbai, and is led by Anu Malik.

A day before the world premiere of his new play 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane', actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a personal note, offering a glimpse into the emotions that accompany him at the moment.

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In a video from an empty auditorium, Kher shared his "strange/scary" feelings. "Standing alone in an empty auditorium is always a strange/scary feeling. Today, I'm at the iconic NCPA #TataTheatre ... quiet, still... almost watching me. An empty theatre can be a little frightening. The silence is loud. The seats feel like they are waiting...judging... questioning. But at the same time, it is incredibly exciting. Because in another 48hrs, this very silence will turn into applause (hopefully), laughter, emotions... life," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actor noted how theatre has always remained magical to him, even when it is empty. "Theatre has always been magical for me... even when it is empty. Maybe especially then. Come share our opening night excitement with us!" he added.

About 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane'

Anupam Kher's new play 'Jaane Pehchane Anjane' is set to have a world premiere on Sunday, April 12, at the iconic NCPA, Mumbai. Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the musical has been led by Anu Malik.

"PROUD ANNOUNCEMENT! I am delighted to announce the WORLD PREMIERE of my new play, #JaanePehchaneAnjane, on 12th April 2026 at the iconic NCPA, Mumbai. This musical by legendary Anu Malik, written and directed by the brilliant Gajendra Ahire, has been a labour of love for a long time. Every moment, every note, every word has been crafted with passion and purpose," Anupam Kher wrote in a post earlier this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He further added, "This play is not just a story. It is a reflection of you. Your relationships, your memories, your emotions--unfolding live on stage."

Production and Theme

The stage production is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. The play explores relationships in today's world. It follows how people who seem familiar to each other can still remain strangers in many ways.

The story delves into emotions, memories, and connections between people through drama and music.

Creative Team and Cast

Singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Anandi Joshi have lent their voices to the songs. Lyrics for the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while choreography is handled by Chirag Aggarwal.

The production also includes actors Meghna Malik, Maya Sharma, Vikas Rawat, Shraddha Mandale, and Herman De Souza in the cast. (ANI)