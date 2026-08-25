Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor are teaming up for an investigative crime thriller called 'Daayra', set to release on September 18. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and Prithviraj will be seen playing a police inspector.

The wait is almost over for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor's new Hindi film, 'Daayra'. The makers have announced that the movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18. The film's trailer will be out even sooner, on August 31.

'Daayra' is an investigative crime thriller, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has given us brilliant films like 'Raazi', 'Talvar', and 'Sam Bahadur'.

In this film, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of a police inspector, with Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. It's been a while since fans have seen Prithviraj in a cop uniform, so this is a much-awaited comeback to the role. The story is said to be a hard-hitting look at current events. The plot revolves around a crime that sparks a huge debate in society and deals with the chaos that follows.

Meghna Gulzar has co-written the screenplay with Yash Keshwani and Seema Agarwal.

Earlier, during the film's launch, Prithviraj had shared his excitement. He said that he was determined to do the film the moment he heard the script. "As the story progressed, my character and the things he does completely drew me in," he had stated. Prithviraj also added that working under Meghna Gulzar's vision, with a banner like Junglee Pictures, and alongside a talented actress like Kareena Kapoor would be a fantastic experience for him. The film's PRO is Satish Erialath.