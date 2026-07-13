India's first celebrity reality show, 'Bhojpuri Bawaal,' will feature stars like Pawan Singh, Nirahua, and Aamrapali Dubey. Premiering on August 2 on JioHotstar and Colors, it will explore the real lives and rivalries of Bhojpuri celebrities.

The Bhojpuri stars, including Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, politician Tej Pratap Yadav and many more, are set to participate in India's first celebrity reality show titled 'Bhojpuri Bawaal'. It is set to premiere on August 2 on JioHotstar and Colors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first glimpse of 'Bhojpuri Bawaal' was unveiled on Monday, offering audiences a tantalising taste of the chaos, camaraderie and candid conversations that lie ahead. The video opens with the cast gathering around a dinner table to discuss how they should introduce the show to audiences. But within moments, the conversation takes an unexpected turn. Banter becomes debate, teasing turns into accusations, and the stars begin calling out the rumours, controversies and public perceptions surrounding one another, proving that when Bhojpuri's biggest names come together, fireworks are inevitable. https://www.instagram.com/p/DauRlI1srFu/

A Glimpse into the Real Lives of Superstars

According to the press note, unlike conventional reality formats built around tasks and eliminations, 'Bhojpuri Bawaal' follows the real lives of Bhojpuri entertainment's biggest stars as they navigate fame, ambition, family, friendships, rivalries and the pressures of superstardom, offering viewers unprecedented access to a celebrity universe that has long fascinated millions but remained largely unseen.

As per the first look, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav - Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratap Yadav will be participating in the show.

Cast Shares Their Excitement

On the occasion, Pawan Singh said, "People have heard countless stories about us over the years. Some true, some exaggerated and many completely made up. This show gives audiences an opportunity to know who we really are beyond the headlines. What you've seen in this glimpse is just the beginning."

Nirahua added: "The best part about Bhojpuri Bawaal is that nobody is pretending to be perfect. We laugh together, argue together, pull each other's leg and speak our minds. That's what makes this journey real. Aur haan... jo maine end mein bola hai, uska jawab audience 2nd August se khud de degi."

Aamrapali Dubey said: "People often think they know us because they've followed our work for years. But there's so much that happens beyond the camera. Bhojpuri Bawaal is an opportunity to share that side with audiences."

Kajal Raghwani said: "This isn't about creating drama; it's about showing the relationships, conversations and personalities that exist when the cameras usually aren't rolling. That's what makes the show so different."

Tej Pratap Yadav said: "The heartland has always had stories that deserve a bigger platform. This show captures that spirit honestly while bringing together personalities that audiences have never seen interact like this before."

Bhojpuri Bawaal premieres August 2nd on JioHotstar and Colors (ANI)