Anupam Kher's play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' will be staged again in Mumbai on May 15-16. The actor invited fans via social media. The play, directed by Gajendra Ahire, features music by Anu Malik and has received praise from industry members.

Actor Anupam Kher is all set to bring his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' back to the stage in Mumbai after its world premiere at the NCPA Tata Theatre last month. On Wednesday morning, Kher took to Instagram and shared a video inviting fans to watch the play on May 15 and 16 at the Tata Theatre in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Invitation

Along with the video, the actor wrote, "Doston! Pichhle kai saalon se filmon, theatre aur apni kahaniyon ke zariye aapka manoranjan karta aaya hoon. Aapne hamesha mujhe itna pyaar diya ki har naya kaam karne ka hausla milta raha." "Ab 15 aur 16 May ko Mumbai ke Tata Theatre mein hamara natak 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' manchit ho raha hai. Dil se chahta hoon ki aap aakar ise dekhen. Theatre ki sabse badi khoobsurti yahi hoti hai ki kalakaar aur darshak ek hi pal ko saath jeete hain. Wahi saansein, wahi hansi, wahi bhavnaayein. Kuch seats abhi bhi baaki hain. To socha pyaar se yaad dila doon... baad mein yeh mat kahiye ga 'Anupam ji, bataya nahin!," he added.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

About the Production

The play has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. Music for the production has been composed by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut. The songs of the play have been written by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the production.

Praise from the Industry

The play has already received praise from members of the film and theatre industry. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called Kher a "rockstar," while actor Parvin Dabas described the play as "entertaining and emotional." (ANI)