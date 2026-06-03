Akshay Kumar wished 'Welcome To The Jungle' director Ahmed Khan on his birthday, praising his work. Kumar said nobody else could have pulled off the film's madness. The teaser for the third 'Welcome' movie has been released to the public.

Actor Akshay Kumar has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to his 'Welcome To The Jungle' director Ahmed Khan, hailing the latter's work on the upcoming film. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with the filmmaker on his Instagram story, where the duo could be seen engaged in a light-hearted conversation. Sending best wishes to Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome To The Jungle', Akshay wrote, "Tu samjha? Nahi tu nahi samjha" But somehow, through all the chaos, you always got me. And there's nobody else who could've pulled off the madness of Welcome To The Jungle the way you have. Happy Birthday my friend, @khan_admedasas. May this film become the biggest gift of your career."

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'Welcome To The Jungle' Teaser Details

The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle. Positioned as the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise, following 'Welcome Back,' the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos.

The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26. (ANI)