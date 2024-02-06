Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video]

Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, who formed a close bond during the reality show Lock Upp, seem to have hit a rough patch in their relationship. The dynamics between them took a negative turn, especially after Ayesha Khan accused Munawar of having relationships with multiple women. Despite their special connection on the show, recent developments indicate a strained relationship between the two.

Anjali Arora was recently spotted in the city wearing a yellow saree when the media approached her with questions about Munawar Faruqui's alleged Bigg Boss 17 win. However, Anjali chose to remain silent and ignored the inquiries from the media. This shift in her behavior comes weeks after Munawar openly admitted to sending her a 'rishta' (marriage proposal) after their time on Lock Upp.

During an episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui discussed the situation with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar after learning about Ayesha Khan's accusations. Munawar clarified that Ayesha had exaggerated the number of women involved, asserting that the discussion about a 'rishta' only took place between him, Ayesha, and Anjali. He also mentioned that Ayesha's claims involved only two girls, not the five she had spoken about.

Reacting to Abhishek's questions about other individuals like Nazila and Munawar's wife, Munawar became irritated and refused to provide further details. The current scenario suggests a strain in Munawar and Anjali's relationship, as Anjali avoided addressing questions about Munawar and his alleged Bigg Boss 17 win.